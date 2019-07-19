Doug Ford is right: dangerous and insane killers must be kept behind bars

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is taking heat from the elites for comments he made during a radio interview discussing the escape of Zebhin Cong—who had used a meat cleaver to hack his roommate to death.

As Cosmin Dzsurdzsa reported in The Post Millennial, Ford didn’t hold back:

According to a transcript of CFRB—Newstalk 1010 obtained by The Post Millennial, the Premier called the escaped CAMH patient “crazy” and a “nut case” on Toronto radio. The Premier also said, “they should lock him up and throw away the key.”

“What is the family thinking of the poor victim that got chopped off with a meat cleaver by this nut case and then they let him loose out on the streets? How did he get a passport to go to China?” said Ford in the interview.

“Like, this is absolutely ridiculous. This is what we have to change Jerry, right across the board, making sure that these crazy, crazy people that want to go around chopping people up, they’re out on the streets.”

Obviously, someone who murders their roommate with a meat cleaver is “crazy” and a “nut case.”

And even more obviously, someone who commits such a horrific murder should be locked up.

It’s really the most basic common sense.

I would guess that 99% of people reading the comments above agree with what Ford said.

But of course, the out-of-touch elites always see things a bit differently. Their concern is always for criminals, rather than victims.

And right on cue, Ontario NDP MPP Taras Natyshak is all worried about “stigmatizing” people, as if “insane killers who murder people with meat cleavers” are a large demographic. Here’s what he said:

We need to ensure the safety of the public first and foremost … that should be the paramount concern of the premier. Not to stigmatize every person that has ever had an issue with mental illness by calling them crazy, crazy, crazy,” Natyshak said.

That’s not an approach that I think the general public want to see from their premier. It’s an approach that I think Doug relies on when he’s at a loss for any true policies around dealing with these issues.

Others from the radical far-left fringe criticized Ford on social media, with some saying there needed to be more “sensitivity.”

Well, excuse me, but what does “sensitivity” have to do with anything when we’re talking about someone who chopped up an innocent human being?

It’s interesting how the far-left has “compassion” for brutal killers, but that same compassion seems to abandon them when it comes to victims of crime.

The fact is that oftentimes our visceral, instinctual, gut-level reactions are actually correct. And that certainly applies to keeping insane killers locked behind bars.