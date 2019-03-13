Doug Ford smashes carbon tax, promises bitter fight to oppose it

During a visit to Cambridge today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that his government will be taking every step possible to fight the federally imposed carbon tax.

A carbon tax is not the only way to fight climate change,” said Premier Ford. “But what a carbon tax will do is chase manufacturing jobs, small business jobs and trucking jobs out of Ontario. Because it is clear you can be for jobs or you can be for a carbon tax, but you can’t be for both.”

The Premier spoke before a crowd during a tour of local-business Challenger Motor Freight.

LIVE: Premier Ford is fighting the carbon tax to support Ontario workers.

https://t.co/CbrD14eKJj — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 13, 2019

Alongside Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Rod Phillips, the Premier highlighted the financial burden a carbon tax would impose on average Canadians.

“A carbon tax will make no difference to the environment. But it will drive up the cost of gas for your car, home heating for your family and the cost of getting food to your grocery store shelf,” claimed Ford.

Ontario’s Premier has been a vocal critic of the federal plan to tax carbon emissions.

On January 22nd, 2019, the Premier suggested that a Carbon tax would lead the country into a recession.

According to the Ontario government, a carbon tax would especially affect the transportation sector.

“Close to three quarters of a billion dollars will be taken out of the long-haul trucking sector as a result of the carbon tax over the 2019-2022 period. For a long-haul truck consuming 88,000 litres of fuel each year, this translates into more than $3,500 in operating costs in 2019 and approximately $11,200 by 2022,” reads the news release.

Critics have suggested that while a carbon tax might be financially costly it is the only solution available to fight climate change.

Gerald Butts, the former Principal Secretary of Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to criticize the Premier’s views on the carbon tax.

Doug Ford warns moon is made of blue cheese, astronomers disagree. https://t.co/lSIZvJUP6n — Gerald Butts 🇨🇦 (@gmbutts) January 22, 2019

The Liberal plan for a carbon tax will come with a tax rebate for Canadian citizens but Doug Ford’s office claims that this will not address the financial burden on average consumers.

” The federal government has failed to account for indirect costs of their carbon tax to Ontario families and businesses — including the increased costs to groceries, clothing, and all other commercial goods transported by truck, rail or ship. Plain and simple, the federal carbon tax will cost Ontarians more than they’ll receive from the rebate,” said Ivana Yelich, the Press Secretary to the Premier, when questioned by The Post Millennial.

According to the Premier, a carbon tax is not the only solution to the problem. After being elected, Doug Ford’s government released their own environmental plan to deal with climate change.

“We will continue to do our share to reduce greenhouse gases and we will help communities and families prepare to address climate change. With hard work, innovation and commitment, we will ensure Ontario achieves emissions reductions in line with Canada’s 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets under the Paris Agreement,” reads the Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan.

