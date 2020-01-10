Doug Ford’s Ontario leads Canada in jobs increase with 25,000

Doug Ford’s Ontario government is leading the way when it comes to creating employment in Canada, according to data published in a Statistics Canada report.

Since December, employment in Ontario has risen by 25,100 and since June 2018, which is when the Progressive Conservative Party won the Ontario election, employment in the province has risen by 296,700.

Much of the successes of Ontario’s economy derives from slashing of unnecessary bureaucratic red-tape. The former Premier, Kathleen Wynne, was often criticized for implementing red tape for ideological purposes, often resulting in a strained economy. In 2018, Ontario punished the Wynne administration in the election, resulting in their loss of “recognized party status.”

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Job Development and Trade, also tied Ontario’s growth to the dismantling of red tape: “We are working to create an environment that attracts investment and encourages entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and create high-paying, good quality jobs in Ontario, and we are seeing the results of that.”

Much of the Progressive Conservative’s mandate relied on their promise to create an environment that improves the ease of doing business. Recently, the Ontario government passed another bill to address this, and will seek to introduce further legislation to reduce the regulatory burden.

Alberta, on the other hand, lost a thousand jobs, with Edmonton suffering the highest unemployment of any major Canadian city. These losses have much to do with the economic instability aided by Justin Trudeau’s dither and delay on the TMX pipeline.

In total, the Canadian economy added 35,200 jobs, reserving some of the job losses suffered in November of last year.