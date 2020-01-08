Downtown Ottawa shooting leaves one dead three injured

A shooting in Ottawa Wednesday morning killed one and left three people seriously injured, who were rushed to hospital by paramedics.

The shooting took place on Gilmour Street at a spot about one kilometre from Parliament Hill.

According to CBC, paramedics were called to Gilmour Street, near the intersetion with Kent Street at around 7:30 a.m. local time.

Ottawa Police say the suspect is still at large.

Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020

The Ottawa Police say there is not an active shooter, but the area remained closed as they investigate the crime scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.