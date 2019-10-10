Eco-radicals disrupt and occupy major U.K. airport

On Wednesday, London’s City Airport was disrupted by Extinction Rebellion, a radical environmentalist group. According to the BBC, as of Thursday, police have arrested nearly 850 people in connection with the protest, which caused major delays for both passengers and workers outside the airport.

“We continue to work closely with the Metropolitan Police to ensure the safe operation of the airport, which remains fully open and operational,” said a spokesman for London City Airport.

An extraordinary number of police officers are protecting London City Airport this morning. It’s as Extinction Rebellion threaten to shut it down for up to three days, by occupying the terminal.



Security’s stepped up – so no one can get inside now without a boarding pass. @LBC pic.twitter.com/tEyVkE37DI — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) October 10, 2019

Among those arrested included an Ex Met Detective who had glued himself to the pavement to prevent his removal, while he repeated various alarmist slogans.

Ex Met Detective John Curran attested at @ExtinctionR protest at City Airport. He had glued himself to the pavement. 49 arrests there in total. #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/qzVOCqHGUG — Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) October 10, 2019

BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt was one of the passengers on the plane and tweeted about his experience.

“My flight from London City airport to Dublin has just been grounded by a climate change protester, ” Watt wrote.

“On runway and about to take off when smartly dressed man in late middle age stood up with iPhone to deliver lecture on climate change up and down aisle.

“Cabin crew calmly and very politely asked protester to resume his seat. Politely but persistently he declined and proceeded to deliver his lecture on climate change in the aisle.”

“Some passengers were annoyed, others listened to lecture with humour as cabin crew alerted pilot.”

Another notable person who had been convinced to take part in the protest included former Paralympic cyclist James Brown.

Not sure he’s in the right seat number #londoncityairport pic.twitter.com/jpUIbBM0tu — Jonathan Mew (@jonmew) October 10, 2019

The blind cyclist streamed part of his escapades on his phone, claiming that he’d been motivated to action by other activists and had done all he could to stop the flight, going so far as climbing on top of the plane, despite being terrified of heights and needing to be rescued.