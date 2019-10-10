International News

Eco-radicals disrupt and occupy major U.K. airport

Among those arrested included an Ex Met Detective who had glued himself to the pavement to prevent his removal, while he repeated various alarmist slogans.
Dylan Gibbons
On Wednesday, London’s City Airport was disrupted by Extinction Rebellion, a radical environmentalist group. According to the BBC, as of Thursday, police have arrested nearly 850 people in connection with the protest, which caused major delays for both passengers and workers outside the airport.

“We continue to work closely with the Metropolitan Police to ensure the safe operation of the airport, which remains fully open and operational,” said a spokesman for London City Airport.

BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt was one of the passengers on the plane and tweeted about his experience.

“My flight from London City airport to Dublin has just been grounded by a climate change protester, ” Watt wrote.

“On runway and about to take off when smartly dressed man in late middle age stood up with iPhone to deliver lecture on climate change up and down aisle.

“Cabin crew calmly and very politely asked protester to resume his seat. Politely but persistently he declined and proceeded to deliver his lecture on climate change in the aisle.”

“Some passengers were annoyed, others listened to lecture with humour as cabin crew alerted pilot.”

Another notable person who had been convinced to take part in the protest included former Paralympic cyclist James Brown.

The blind cyclist streamed part of his escapades on his phone, claiming that he’d been motivated to action by other activists and had done all he could to stop the flight, going so far as climbing on top of the plane, despite being terrified of heights and needing to be rescued.

