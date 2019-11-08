Edmonton man arrested after string of poppy box robberies

An Edmonton man has been arrested after a string of poppy box robberies in Lloydminster, Alta., and Sherwood Park.

RCMP responded to a call at a Lloydminster Tim Hortons after the thief stole a poppy box off the counter and walked out.

Later that night, two customers at a local business in Sherwood Park saw a man stealing poppy boxes before fleeing, according to RCMP. The couple followed him and detained him with the help of an off duty police officer.

Korey McPhee, 34 of Lloydminster, was charged in the theft of both poppy boxes.

McPhee appeared in court on Wednesday.