Eleven children rushed to hospital after Edmonton school bus crash

Eleven school children were taken to the hospital after a school bus filled with 23 kids struck a retaining wall in Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Fire rescue crews and Emergency Services were called on the scene after the bus carrying nearly two dozen children struck the concrete structure on the freeway.

Eleven children and one adult were taken to the hospital and all are currently listed as being in stable condition. Two children were being treated for broken bones, according to an Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesperson.

Eleven uninjured children were transferred from the crashed Edmonton Public Schools crashed bus to an Edmonton Transit Service bus around 9 a.m.

The (AHS) multi-patient bus was deployed to help treat and transport the injured children.

“This is exactly why we have it is for events like this,”said Chris Chantler, operations supervisor with Alberta Health Services. “The bus is a great resource that we have to be able to transport a number of patients with less severe injuries at one time.”

The bus driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, with police further investigating the circumstances.

“Any time you get any calls involving children, certainly with this number of children, it adds a level of stress and emotional challenge to the call,” Chantler said. “Thankfully, in this event…none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, so overall a very good outcome.”