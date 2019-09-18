Elizabeth May “deeply shocked” by Trudeau’s racist costume

In response to the revelation that the progressive Liberal leader has worn blackface makeup in public not once but twice, Elizabeth May came out on Twitter to condemn his multiple instances of offensive behaviour.

In her tweet, May says she was shocked by the racism displayed by Justin Trudeau and demanded he apologized for the harm he’s caused. Additionally, she suggested that Trudeau recommit to “appreciating the requirement to model social justice leadership at all levels of government.”

She ended her tweet by calling him a failure.

I am deeply shocked by the racism shown in the photograph of Justin Trudeau. He must apologize for the harm done and commit to learning and appreciating the requirement to model social justice leadership at all levels of government. In this matter he has failed. — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) September 19, 2019

Trudeau has since publicly apologized to the nation in a televised response with CBC. He said he’s “pissed off with himself” and repeatedly said that “he should have known better,” but didn’t.