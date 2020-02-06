DNC chairman calls for Iowa vote review

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has called for the “recanvass” of the Iowa caucus after an error-riddled showing left many confused and with high concerns of corruption.

It’s now up to Iowa Democratic officials to recanvass Monday’s caucus vote.

A recanvass is a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy.



The IDP will continue to report results. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

In a tweet thread, Perez proclaimed that “enough is enough,” calling for what would be a recount of votes. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegation selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted.

Mayor Pete, who was unaffectionately nicknamed Mayor Cheat after a series of debacles and suspiciously timed victory tweets, led by an extremely narrow margin over democratic socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, after 97 percent of the vote had been released.

Buttigieg led by only .2 percent, at 26.7 percent. In third was Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 18.2 percent, and Joe Biden at 15.8 percent. Amy Klobuchar was the final candidate to break double digits at 12.2 percent.