EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF: Brewery releases secret message on beer cans

With the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of prolific multi-millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a mountain of “EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF” memes have taken over the internet.

Everyone from Joe Schmo to Joe Rogan has posted memes regarding Epstein, as the joke gained a second wind following a private pathologist’s said the injuries sustained “point to homicide.”

And now, Tactical Ops Brewing Company in Fresno is getting in on the fun.

The bottom of their latest cans bare a simple message, “2019/11/06 EPSTEIN DIDNT KILL HIMSELF.”

Manager Carlos Tovar says he came up with the idea sometime last week, telling media that the question of Epstein’s death is “a big thing right now.”

The brewery will only be releasing one batch of the cans, about 54 packs worth.