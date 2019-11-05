EPSTEIN: Project Veritas says source to come out today with info on alleged coverup

On Monday investigative journalism outfit and right-wing activist group Project Veritas announced it will be releasing secret recordings Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. ET, that allegedly shed some light on the conspiracy theory that powerful financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was mudered.

“This insider came to us, gave us this footage, infuriated by what they saw, what they witnessed. This person is still on the inside, still has access to powerful people,” said Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe in a video released Monday.

Many have asked if we are afraid; we are not.



This organization is protected by Patriots.



The story will go live at 9am.#EpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/5BdbKkoqpL — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2019

Skepticism of the official report that Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison has been put into further question after a leading pathologist recently came out and said it was murder, and just a few days ago a military dog expert said live on Fox that Epstein was murdered.

UPDATE: @Twitter has completely removed #EpsteinCoverup from the USA trending list.



Over 100,000 tweets in 9 hours and it has now vanished.



You worried @jack? https://t.co/2VYNDGM5CR — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 5, 2019

Project Veritas latest project comes on the heels of them exposing internal communications at CNN from an insider who wore a hidden camera.

When multi-millionaire Epstein was announced to have been found dead in his New York jail cell on August 10, 2019, there was public outrage. Most of the outrage was not over a concern that an innocent man may have died in custody but, rather, that Epstein’s alleged victims were denied justice in a court of law. Accused of multiple sex crimes, including human trafficking of young girls, Epstein was perceived to have evaded justice in the past after a previous conviction that would normally have resulted in more serious jail time.

Because of Epstein’s connections to many wealthy people, part of the public unrest is a legitimate concern that other powerful people with connections to Epstein may have been afraid of what evidence could have come out at trial and may have used their wealth to make sure Epstein would never make it to court.

Inmate deaths in prison are highly suspicious.

By design, prisons are spaces in which incarcerated people have little to no privacy for the exact purpose of monitoring and supervising those who are considered to be violent or dangerous in some way. Epstein was a high-profile prisoner who was at risk for self harm and/or attack from other inmates.