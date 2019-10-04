“Everything is on the table” Quebec still fighting to do away with “bonjour-hi” greeting

The Quebec government is still waging war against the often-heard “bonjour-hi” greeting used by shopkeeps, bar staff, and government workers throughout Montreal.

According to CTV, the Minister to the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette was questioned Friday by the Parti Quebecois about what the provincial CAQ government would intend to do about re-emboldening Quebec’s Bill 101, the province’s Charter of the French Language.

Jolin-Barrette said “everything is on the table,” going on to say that he has been working with “businesses and government officials” to encourage the use of “bonjour” as the only greeting to be used with clientele.

“People want to be greeted in French in companies and businesses, but also by the Quebec state,” Jolin-Barrette said. “So that will be a part of our thinking.”