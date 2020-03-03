EXCLUSIVE: Islamic speaker who defended pedophilia and slammed Christians invited to speak at York University

York University’s Muslim Student Association invited a homophobic Islamic speaker who has defended pedophilia to give a lecture on the topic, “Is Islam True?”

The York University MSA invited Daniel Haqiqatjou, who has called Christians “criminals,” and condemned Muslims for “Sneak[ing] LGBT normalization into our Mosques.”

After The Post Millennial contacted the Muslim Student Association, the event was taken down, and Haqiqatjou’s speaking event was cancelled.

Haqiqatjou’s writings should have made it clear that he was unfit to speak in the first place.

In an academic paper titled “Tough Conversations: Explaining the Islamic Prohibition of Same-Sex Acts to a Western Audience“, Haqiqatjou wrote, “In sum, an elaborate account can be given of conceivable scenarios where pedophilia and the pedophilic orientation are neither harmful nor nonconsensual.”

“Some of these scenarios do have historical and cross-cultural analogs,” added Haqiqatjou. “Nonetheless, the point of this exercise is to show that the psychology of a ‘pedophiliac’ orientation has parallels with what is described to be the case for homosexuals.”

The York University Muslim Students’ Association deemed the now-cancelled event “kid-friendly.”

Haqiqatjou has also condemned Muslim women who marry “kafirs.” This term is a deeply derogatory term for non-muslims—the meaning of the word essentially boils down to “infidel.” The term can also carry racial connotations against black people.

What can be said about the Muslim woman who marries a kafir and a compassionate imam attends the wedding? If you think that's bad, lemme tell you about the other compassionate imam who "officiates" and "blesses" their "nikah." Anything less would be "pushing ppl away from Islam." — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) February 2, 2020

Haqiqatjou has been previously de-platformed from speaking at other universities due to his extreme views. In September, 2017, Haqiqatjou was disinvited from speaking at the Muslim Student’s Association at Tufts University in the United States.

Anti-Semitic instances

Haqiqatjou also appears to believe in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, going so far as to call Israel the “Zionist terror state.” In an article titled Pornography as Israel’s Weapon of Choice, Haqiqatjou wrote, “Israel is not below exposing families and children to pornography against their will. I mean, what did we expect? They’re not below murdering children outright, so exposing them to graphic sexual images is a step up as far as Zionist morality is concerned.”

The pairing is shocking, but perhaps not unsurprising. In November, 2019, pro-Israel students were told to “go back to the ovens” by angry anti-Semitic protestors during a pro-Palestinian event.

“Intifada, Intifada, go back to the ovens,” were what Jewish and pro-Israel students had to endure on Wednesday night during a pro-Palestinian protest against a Reservist’s on Duty event at York University. https://t.co/HZSboys5LL pic.twitter.com/IFxqrUfj1s — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) November 22, 2019

The Post Millennial has reached out to Haqiqatjou , though we did not receive a comment in time for this article’s publication.