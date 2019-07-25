Canadian News

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Yaniv accused of trying to share child porn, sexual harassment of minors

Yaniv admits to opening child pornography and tells the young girl, asking her “wanna see?”
Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
6 mins read

On July 22nd, 20-year-old Jessica Rumpel provided The Post Millennial with evidence of explosive allegations of the sexual interference she experienced as a young teen at the hands of Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv.

Yaniv, a transgender person, has recently come under fire for a series of controversial human rights tribunal suits [they] have filed against 16 B.C estheticians, alleging discrimination for refusing to provide services to Yaniv’s male genitals.

In the aftermath of Rumpel’s bravery, two new victims have come forward, and, as unbelievable as it might be, their intersecting stories are even more shocking.

Twenty-year-old Ashley Smith of Ontario, whose name is being altered due to trauma and for the protection of her work and family, says she was victimized when, like Rumpel, she was a teen.

Ashley was just 14.

A superfan of the teen-pop group Cimorelli, Smith met Yaniv in 2013 on the band’s Facebook. “I had commented something and [Yaniv] replied back.” Smith says, “I thought it was the other girl who worked for them, Arielle, but Yaniv clarified that it was [them] instead and added me on Facebook, Twitter, and Skype.”

Yaniv with Cimorelli. Smith explains this photo was often used by Yaniv to “show girls he knew Cimorelli.”
Cimorelli listed on Yaniv’s business site, JYKnowsIt.com

Yaniv presented themselves as the manager for the girl-group, which earned Smith’s trust quickly. “I was excited. I thought this was my chance to get to meet this band.” She explains that Yaniv called her one day, singing one of the songs Cimorelli was about to release. “[Yaniv] was really strategic. [They] knew that fans of this band would jump on any opportunity to try and meet them or get close with them. That’s exactly what I wanted.” She explains, “Yaniv had me wrapped around their finger.”

Smith explains that Yaniv had access to songs and videos that hadn’t been released yet and claimed to the girl that they would be talking to Cimorelli about her to keep her “hanging on.”

What seemed to start out innocuous, took a very, very dark turn.

It could be said that Yaniv used 14-year-old Ashley Smith like a pawn, at one point instructing her to cyberbully 20-year-old Louise Nussac of Paris, France, another Cimorelli fan who had earned Yaniv’s ire for correcting his French on a Facebook post. The Post Millennial reached out to Nussac, who shared her story, and has been forthcoming about her ordeal on a blog titled Breaking Silence. There, she states she has been “haunted by this ghost” for “nearly 7 years.”

Nussac, now 27, says she reached out to one of her friends on Facebook to vent about how rude Yaniv had been to her after she had corrected his French-language post.

Yaniv then weaponized a 12-year-old Cimorelli fan, allegedly telling her to find a way to access the messages and see what had been said. The girl, whose identity is known to The Post Millennial, then used trust to access Nussac’s friend’s account, managing to convince her to give her the password to her account. According to Nussac, “[Yaniv] told her to screenshot anything she could see that was about [them]. [Yaniv] then made the screenshots public.”

The screenshots were made public on a message board of 4-500 Cimorelli fans, who Yaniv encouraged to send disparaging messages to Nussac. “Fans were being sheepish and young. They just called me a hater or a bitch and moved on. They were under the impression that [Yaniv] was really close to the Cimorelli girls so they felt like it was their duty to defend them.”

But even fans took issue with the abuse that came from Yaniv.

In one post, Yaniv is seen saying they will make a video in the stylings of Amanda Todd, with “15 minutes” of flashcards calling Nussac a “c*nt.” Amanda Todd was a teenager in British Columbia who committed suicide after experiencing severe cyberbullying, assault, and blackmail, leaving an impactful video in her wake in which she held up flashcards detailing her ordeal.

On the cyberbullying experience, Ashley Smith says “I was afraid to fight back and scared to say no because I wanted [Cimorelli] to like me and I didn’t know what was happening was wrong.”

Yaniv telling Ashley Smith to send a disparaging Ask.FM to Louise Nussac (an archived screenshot, and a recent one, hence the avatar change).

Like with Rumpel, Yaniv also sent Smith disturbing messages centred around menstruation.

In one of the messages Smith has provided, Yaniv is seen saying “I want to be really good friends with you, like really close” and asking the 14-year-old to tell them when she’s got her period. In another, Yaniv asks for advice on how to get feminine hygiene products from girls, what kinds of girls to ask, and whether or not to hang around outside of girls’ washrooms.

In this message, Yaniv admits to opening child pornography and tells the young girl, asking her “wanna see?”

Yaniv also says “I wish you were two years older,” implying they would like to engage in sexual relations with Smith, and later asks her “would you date a guy who wore pads?”

Yaniv also admits to having a “crush” on another girl, aged 16, who lives disturbingly close to them. Yaniv had a Cimorelli band member follow this girl on social media, and it is clear from this conversation that this may have enabled them to become closer to her like with Ashley Smith.

According to Louise Nussac, Yaniv often told people he and this 16-year-old were dating. “It was a lie and a creepy one as [name redacted] had no idea [Yaniv] was pretending to be dating her.”

On her ordeal, Nussac says “The relentless bullying I have been a victim of and the disgusting and creepy grooming I have been witness to have left me with a strong need for justice. I hope what goes around comes around.”

Ashley Smith shared Nussac’s sentiments. The two women have since become close, a fact they say Yaniv is none too happy about. To other Yaniv victims, of which Smith asserts she knows of many, Smith says “I know it is scary to put your name out there, to come forth and share and experience that now seems embarrassing but you are not alone. We believe you.”

The Post Millennial reached out to Cimorelli for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The Post Millennial also reached out to Jessica Yaniv for comment.

Yaniv verified managing the Cimorelli Facebook from 2012 to 2017, alleging the role primarily consisted of banning fake Cimorelli accounts. Yaniv asserted that both the girls profiled in this story were “batshit crazy,” also stating that Louise Nussac was “banned off the [Cimorelli] page, so was Ashley, they were immature back then and they have not grown up since then.”

Yaniv denied ever having direct messaged any girls from the Cimorelli fanpage, and ended the call when I began to read a specific message Nussac had provided from Facebook.

Ashley Smith has told The Post Millennial she will be filing a formal police report this week on her experiences with Yaniv.

