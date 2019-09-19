EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau “Arabian Nights” school newsletter discovered—gala took place one day after anti-bullying play

The 2001 “Arabian Nights” newsletter from West Point Grey Academy, where Justin Trudeau was teaching drama at the time, has been discovered.

“The countdown is starting,” the newsletter begins, in a distinct Arabic-like font. “We only have less than a month before our 4th Annual Gala, Dinner, Dance and Auction on Saturday, February 24th.”

West Point Grey Academy Newsletter February 2001 by Cosmin Dzsurdzsa on Scribd

While Justin Trudeau’s decision to dress in blackface at the Gala is bad enough, and has been condemned globally, what adds insult to injury is that the “Arabian Nights” gala took place only one day after an anti-bullying performance led by the Senior Drama department.

It isn’t confirmed whether Justin Trudeau directed this performance, but, as he occupied the position of drama teacher, it is highly likely that he was involved.

After announcing the musical event set for February 23, the newsletter reads: “In the Senior Drama department, the students will be presenting a play to our school’s audience in Term 3. As a drama provides a wonderful medium to explore society and human nature, our play will look at the issue of bullying and its effects.”

“The play’s themes will concentrate on being different, isolation, and school life. Everyone is welcome to join our viewing audience.”

The decision to wear blackface only one day later apparently did not enter the future Prime Minister’s head as being inherently contradictory with the issues the play was trying to address: being different and being made to feel isolated—that is, being singled out and being made to feel like the other.

“Our students will be going out to help young children by teaching them art at various inner-city community centers in Vancouver,” the newsletter continues. “Many thanks to these students for volunteering their extra time to help others in Vancouver’s community!”

We can only assume that none of these inner-city kids were invited to the Private School’s Gala, as the Prime Minister likely would have had a moment of self-awareness and abstained from wearing his costume.