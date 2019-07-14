American News

Family races against time to obtain miracle drug for their infant daughter

As Eliana Cohen reaches her second birthday it could be a tragedy instead of a celebration. Diagnosed with a rare condition, the drug that could correct her illness must be administered before the age of two.
As Eliana Cohen reaches her second birthday it could be a tragedy instead of a celebration. Diagnosed with a rare condition, the drug that could correct her illness must be administered before the age of two.
Diana Davison Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Update: Thanks to an anonymous donor, the fundraiser was successful!

As Eliana Cohen reaches her second birthday it could be a tragedy instead of a celebration. Diagnosed with a rare condition, the drug that could correct her illness must be administered before the age of two.

SMA type two is a rare genetic condition that prevents Eliana from being able to stand or walk. The medication would help ensure that she’ll be able to breathe, eat and sit up on her own.

The drug Eliana needs is called Zolgensma. It is the most expensive drug in the world at approximately $2.2M for the single dose treatment. Zolgensma would create the missing gene that Eliana needs but it needs to be administered quickly.

The FDA approval in May 2019 didn’t help the Florida family’s unsuccessful attempt to have Eliana’s medication covered by their medical insurance and they are now in a race against time to crowdfund the money needed to pay for her treatment.

Over half a million dollars has been raised in three days but there is still a long way to go. On July 18, 2018 Eliana will no longer be able to obtain treatment. The verified fundraising campaign can be found at Save Eliana on The Chesed Fund, a commission-free fundraising site.

The Post Millennial has verified the details of Eliana’s condition and the battle to either obtain insurance coverage or extend the age condition that would prevent her access to the medication after her quickly approaching birthday. The court proceedings and appeals have ultimately just cost valuable time, leaving her parents with only a few days remaining to raise the money.

A doctor has been secured to administer the injection but the pharmaceutical company won’t send the drug until they have the full payment. The family’s insurance will cover the procedure and the doctor but not the cost of the drug itself.

Part of the crisis stems from a misdiagnosis when Eliana was a year old. She’s been in physiotherapy while the family struggled to get her true condition confirmed and corrected. The SMA2 diagnosis arrived on June 7, 2019, just over a month ago, and the race against time began.

On July 20, 2019 Eliana will turn two years old. People donating to her campaign are hoping to change her life but the clock is ticking and weeks have been lost hoping the appeal courts would solve their problem. Not every child has the opportunity to obtain a “miracle drug” but in this case Eliana needs a miracle to obtain the drug we know can help her.

To donate to Eliana visit the Save Eliana Chesed Fund and share the link.

American News
Health
United States
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls