Family who moved to Canada with $48, makes the largest single donation to Scarborough Health Network

A family who emigrated to Canada 50 years ago with only $48 in their pocket has made the largest single donation in the history of the Scarborough Health Network’s history, according to CTV News.

Moving to Canada in 1972, Deepa and Narinder Lal worked numerous odd jobs, before saving up enough money to found a company called Metro Label from their basement. Metro Label managed to become one of North America’s largest label making companies.

Speaking to CTV News, the Deepa and Narinder Lal’s children said that they hoped that “this will start a trend of other people donating to Scarborough institutions.”

They went on to say that “there are a lot of immigrants in the Scarborough area and many of them did well and we are hoping that we can provide some leadership for these people to donate.”

Despite donating a vast sum of money, the Lal’s have requested that the precise amount of their multi-million dollar donation be hidden from public knowledge.

In response to their donation, the Scarborough Health Network General hospital renamed their emergency room, the Deepa & Narinder Lal Emergency.