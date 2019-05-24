Famous Footwear employee fired after racial outburst at West Edmonton Mall

Following a racial outburst by a Famous Footwear employee last Friday, The Post Millennial and Cherise Watchmaker reached out to the company hoping for some clarity as to the steps being taken to correct the situation.

While we were unable to get in contact with a representative of the company, Cherise Watchmaker confirmed she had spoken with its Vice President earlier today, confirming they no longer employed the individual in question.

Upon review of the since-released footage, he apologized profusely, reiterating that this was not what Famous Footwear was about. He was appalled by the behavior of the now-former employee, offering a gift card as part of his sincerest apology for the way Cherise and her family were treated.

“I was hesitant about taking it,” Cherise states, “but my husband told me I should.”

Last Friday’s racial outburst has not dissuaded Cherise from shopping there in the future. “I don’t know how others would feel, but for me, I don’t see why not. After all, it was her actions. Not theirs. I still went ahead with my purchase after experiencing all of this. I think we’re all accountable for our actions.”