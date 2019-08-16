Fatal double stabbing in Brampton linked to body found on 410 highway believed to be suicide

Two people have been killed following a stabbing in a home in Brampton early Friday morning.

Peel Region Police and emergency crews were called to a home on Josephine Court, Brampton at roughly 5:45 a.m., only 15 minutes before a body was found on Highway 410 around 6 a.m.

STABBING

– Williams Parkway and Jordan Blvd #Brampton

– Reports of two people stabbed

– One person deceased, second person being transported to local hospital

– Still getting further details

-C/R 5:44am

-PR190300117 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 16, 2019

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from severe stab wounds, reports CityNews. One was pronounced dead on scene, while the other died from their injuries while in hospital.

Police are treating these incidents as a double homicide followed by a suicide, reports the Toronto Sun.

“We can confirm that this is related and at this particular point our homicide and missing persons bureau has taken carriage of this investigation and we are considering this our 13th and 14th homicide of 2019,” Const. Heather Cannon said.

“I was just texting her last night,” said 19-year-old woman Leticia Rodrigues, a close friend of one of the family members living in the home. “I came over to get the tickets for Canada’s Wonderland.”

“There was a mom and dad and four kids,” said a 14-year-old neighbour who knew some of the children in the home. “I would often see the four kids riding their bikes.”

Police are currently investigating the unknown cause which led the alleged suspect and victim of the 410 suicide to commit the stabbing.

Police are looking for any witnesses, as well as anyone who may have deeper insights into what the connection between these two cases may be.