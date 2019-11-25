Feces and urine thrown on Toronto university students at libraries, police looking for suspect

Toronto police are investigating two reports of what appears to be human feces being thrown inside of Toronto university campuses.

Investigators say the first strike occurred at the Robarts Library on Nov. 22, with the second incident allegedly taking place at a York University library on Nov. 24.

A photo of the scene of the crime. (Source: Reddit /u/badumdumdon)

Police at two different divisions have been assigned to investigate.

Officers say the two divisions assigned to investigate will likely work together given the similarity of the incidents.

A York University academic achievement pic.twitter.com/rPBBTQGxbL — rn (@RaheelWasHere) November 25, 2019 A video posted to Reddit and Twitter of the scene of the crime, with a laptop covered in feces visible.

Suspect descriptions have not been publicly released by police.

Police started investigating the incident after a post on Reddit described the heinous actions.

“Two days ago, a black man in a yellow construction hat dumped a bucket of shit and piss onto an East Asian student at Robarts library at U of T. Today, possibly the same guy assaulted another student at York Library said to be 3 south Asian students,” reads the post by Reddit user /u/badumdumdon.

“This is completely insane to me, I hope this guy gets caught and charged with everything under the book. Off the top of my head, this is assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property, mischief, vandalism, and possibly a hate crime. You don’t know where he got the shit from, making it that much worse. There doesn’t seem to be much awareness either,” the post continued.

The description of the suspect, according to /u/TheYellowMamba98: “He was black and the perp was around 35 to 45 or so, glasses and a graying beard. He was wearing construction attire, with dark clothes like a gray vest over dark clothes. I remember his shoes were ripped and torn up, they were tan sneakers and he was using gloves and carrying the blue bucket covered with a white towel the whole time. He sprayed deodorant all over himself to cover the smell.”