Feces thrown at Toronto city hall during feces dumper hearing

Feces was thrown at Old City Hall in Toronto Wednesday, as the hearing of the man who allegedly dumped buckets of fecal matter onto unsuspecting Torontonians began.

A photo of the feces can be seen in a tweet by Toronto Sun reporter Joe Warmington.

#Disgusting – here we all are at Old City Hall courts covering guy charged with assaulting for allegedly throwing feces and then this happens. Security is on it. But it shows the kind of thing that happens in Toronto in 2019. pic.twitter.com/v6AIKgLnoO — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) November 27, 2019

Toronto Police arrested the man responsible for the three separate attacks, all of them involving feces on young Torontonians.

In each case, the man allegedly poured liquefied fecal matter from a bucket on his young victims.

A press release by the Toronto Police Service states that “On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at approximately 6 p.m., officers arrested a man in the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area.”

Samuel Opoku was charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfere with property.