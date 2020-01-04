Federalist writer banned from Twitter for speaking out against Iran

David Marcus, Senior Contributor to The Federalist and New York Post columnist has been banned from Twitter for advocating for a massive bombing of Iran, should they retaliate against the American killing of Qasem Soleimani, leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Classified as an enemy combatant by the State Department, Qasem Soleimani was actively engaging in terrorist activity against the U.S. and its interests. Plenty of progressive accounts posted in opposition to the U.S. strike, and actress Rose McGowan went so far as to beg the nation for mercy.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

HuffPo, among other outlets, wrote about what a great guy Qasem Soleimani was.

For Iranians, Soleimani represented a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of U.S. pressure. https://t.co/oXMdPWWPpF — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 3, 2020

Colin Kaepernick had his own take, claiming that the action against Iran was racist, and had nothing to do with legit concerns.

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

It was in light of these worries from Hollywood celebrities and progressive media, who fear an Iranian response, that Marcus suggested that an Iranian strike against New York would be ill-advised.

Allow me to make myself perfectly clear. If Iran touches a hair on New York City’s head the United States will bomb the fuck out of it. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 4, 2020

The Bulwark writer Molly Jong-Fast took issue with this.

You should do a Jane Fonda style tour of Iran and apologize for us. I’m sure the Bulwark would foot the bill. https://t.co/oa2vn2QsTh — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 4, 2020

The Post Millennial reached out to Marcus, a colleague of this author’s at The Federalist, to get a sense of his take on this Twitter ban. Having never been banned by the site before, he was a bit perturbed.

“The big secret is that if you’re on the right, you’re going to get banned, if you’re on the left, you’re going to get celebrated,” Marcus said. “I criticised Iran. I said we should take Iran down. They throw gay people off of roofs, and that’s what I got taken down from Twitter for? Go f*ck yourself, Jack.”

In July, Soleimani’s forces shot down a U.S. drone, and Trump declined to retaliate, since no one was killed. December saw these forces kill an American contractor in Iraq, and support a violent attack against the American embassy in Baghdad.

Marcus’ Twitter ban is temporary, but odds are that even when the ban is lifted, he will still be making a clarion call for liberty and swift action against enemies of the U.S.