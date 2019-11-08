Feminist assaults Gavin McInnes and Milo Yiannopolous, brags about it on Twitter

Right-wing media personalities and provocateurs Milo Yiannopolous and Gavin McInnes had water thrown at them by a feminist in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

The situation made a splash throughout Twitter due to the culprit’s brash admittance to the attack online. As Yiannopolous and McInnes ate at The Alibi restaurant in DC’s east end, one patron seated just a few tables over decided to livetweet the moment leading up to the attack.

“I am eating lunch 2 tables away from m*lo and g*vin mcg*nnis what do I do I’m not fucking kidding,” tweeted @notfromsplash, using asterisks to avoid having to type out their names.

Though @notfromsplash has since deleted the tweets and made her Twitter account private, screenshots of the posts give an accurate timeline of what unfolded.

After tweeting about how she was shaking uncontrollably in anger, Madison took it upon herself to dump two glasses of water on them.

A tweet from Ryan Katsu Rivera, the bird nest-haired sidekick of McInnes on his Freespeech.tv show Get Off My Lawn, indicated in a reply to Madison that she had been “drenched in Guinness” in retaliation to the attack.

*Don’t forget the part where you were drenched in Guinness* — Ryan Katsu Rivera (@AsianPatDixon) November 7, 2019

“A grumpy feminist poured drinks on us, we managed to get her back,” said McInnes in a video posted to Twitter moments after the attack.

Milo and Gavin were just attacked by a feminist at a restaurant in DC pic.twitter.com/jdyzRIAFkv — Mint Chip (@MintChipMusic) November 7, 2019

The attack aligns with divisive rhetoric being spouted in U.S. politics since the 2016 election. Last year, California Democrat Maxine Waters encouraged her supporters to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration, as well as their supporters.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” said Waters at a protest rally in Los Angeles.