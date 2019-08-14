Firefighter’s young kids die in daycare blaze while he’s at false alarm

A small-town Pennsylvania community are devastated following a tragic blaze which saw the deaths of five youngsters at a daycare.

As if that isn’t crushing enough, it turns out that three of those five children who perished were of Luther Jones, a firefighter himself, who was responding to another call across town–call which ended up being a false alarm

Luther Jones, who volunteered his time at the Lawrence Park Fire and Rescue, dropped his two daughters and his son in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He then responded to another call when a fire started at the daycare early Sunday, where they discovered just after 1 a.m. that it was a false alarm.

The neighbouring Erie Fire Department responded to the daycare fire where they would pull out five children and one adult from the blaze, where all five children were tragically pronounced dead. Sources say the ages of the victims range between eight months and eight years old.

Two teens present on the scene managed to escape through the roof of the daycare, and the daycare operator was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Erie News.

Jones learned shortly after that all three of his children had died

“Organizationally and individually, we are heartbroken by the recent tragic fire in the City of Erie,” the Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page Sunday. “We are grieving deeply as this has affected one of our members.”

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FLawrenceParkVFD%2Fposts%2F2358361777593887&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”306″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>

The Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Department is accepting donations for the Jones family.

Shevona Overton, the former girlfriend of Jones, also confirmed that four of the five children killed in the fire, including the three Jones children, were her kids as well.

“I’m just so hurt my babies are gone,” she told Erie News Now. “I just hurt inside knowing that my kids were fighting and hurting in that fire. Every minute, I feel the same pain.”

Overton’s children with Jones were 8, 6 and 4 years old. Her youngest was nine months old.

I just want my babys man 😞Posted by Shevona J Overton on Sunday, August 11, 2019

“I’m never going to be the same,” she said.

Overton says she does not want a GoFundMe launched for her. “I just want my babies,” she wrote.