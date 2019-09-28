Five hundred scientists send letter to UN saying “There is no climate crisis”

A group of 500 scientists and other experts have penned a letter to the UN declaring that there is no climate crisis and that there needs to be an open discussion on the issue of climate change. “We urge you to follow a climate policy based on sound science, realistic economics and genuine concern for those harmed by costly but unnecessary attempts at mitigation,” they write.

Those who contributed to the letter and research were led by CLINTEL (The Climate Intelligence Foundation) co-founder Guus Berkhout. Most of those who signed the letter are scientists, professors, former directors of environmentalist groups, economists, etc.

The letter reads:

A global network of 500 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address the uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real benefits as well as the imagined costs of adaptation to global warming, and the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of mitigation.

The letter was sent on September 23rd to address the growing concerns on environmental issues, specifically since the emergence of Greta Thunberg.

There are six main points of their letter: Natural as well as anthropogenic factors cause warming; warming is far slower than predicted; climate policy relies on inadequate models; CO2 is plant food, the basis of all life on Earth; global warming has not increased natural disasters; and climate policy must respect scientific and economic realities.

Read the letter by clicking here.

At a press briefing, scientists said that the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) global warming projections predicted temperature increases 4 times higher than what was actually observed, and, thus, such models should in no way be used as a foundation for policy changes.

Furthermore, the IPCC had conceded this point in 2018, saying that climate change models are incapable of perfectly predicting long-term climate change and should not be used as a definitive basis for estimating long-term temperature changes.

“In sum, a strategy must recognize what is possible. In climate research and modeling, we should recognize that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible,” the IPCC’s 2018 report states.

These experts warn the UN that “[c]urrent climate policies pointlessly and grievously undermine the economic system, putting lives at risk in countries denied access to affordable, reliable electrical energy.”

They hope that their letter will reopen the debate about climate change.

Another group of scientists disputed the letter’s credibility, claiming that it’s credibility rating was “very low”.

“The claims contradict or misrepresent the evidence uncovered by geoscientists, failing to provide support for its conclusions downplaying the threat of climate change,” wrote the website Climate Feedback.