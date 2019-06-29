International News

Five terror attacks receiving little coverage by the mainstream media

This year alone there have been numerous terror attacks throughout the world. While some have been widely covered, a few have taken place without little notice from the mainstream media.
Dylan Gibbons
Here are five terror incidents which the mainstream media have ignored or barely covered.

1. Nigeria: Boko Haram and children being used as human bombs

According to UNICEF, three more children have been used as human bombs in Borno State, Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of 30 people and the injury of an additional 40, as of June 17th, 2019.

So far, five children have been used this year in similar forced-suicide attacks, with 48 children, mostly girls, having died in suicide attacks.

According to the BBC, Boko Haram, a very active Islamic terrorist group, are the likely perpetrators of the attacks, having routinely abducted children, especially girls, to use in their terror campaigns and for sex trafficking.

While the world was focused on ISIS, this insurgency group began rapidly developing their operations, steadily spreading throughout Northern Africa over the last decade.

Between 2013 and 2017, more than 3,500 children were abducted in north-east Nigeria alone, with suicide attacks via explosive devices significantly increasing in frequency in 2014. Human Rights Watch has since been following ceaseless terror and exploitation.

2. Sudan: The Khartoum Massacre

There’s a common misconception that terrorism is only conducted by political dissidents and religious extremists. But that certainly isn’t the case, especially when dealing with corrupt or totalitarian governments.

The Khartoum Massacre occurred on June 3rd, 2019 and saw at least 112 pro-democracy protesters killed by the Sudanese government’s Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. Certain outlets, such as CNN, have went with the lesser, ‘official’ figure provided by the Sudanese government of 60 dead.

However, you only get this number when you neglect the 40 or so people dumped in the Nile by paramilitaries. In total, India Today has put the estimated death count at 118 based on the reports of local doctors, with many more having been injured and many women having been raped by Sudan’s paramilitary during the conflict.

3. Democratic Republic of Congo: Ituri Conflict

At least 161 more have been killed over the last two weeks in an ethnic conflict between herding and farming communities in the northeastern province of the Congo.

This figure comes at the tail end of the substantial 50,000 plus who were killed during Congo’s civil war between the Hema and Lendu from 1999-2007. Since then the two groups have been in a near-constant tit-for-tat battle in the Ituri region, with the most recent slaughter resulting from the assassinations of four Lendu businessmen, the South African based IOL has reported.

4. Syria: Syrian War

Between June 6th and 9th of this year, a counterattack from Jihadist rebels has led to an additional 101 fatalities, 53 government loyalists and 48 opposition fighters, in the ongoing Syrian war.

According to The National, this latest attack in Syria’s northwestern Hama province appears to be in response to continued Russian escalation and bombings in late April, which killed over 300 civilians and uprooted another 270,000 people.

Conflict is likely to rise in this area, as President Bashar al-Assad, with the aid of Russia, continues to chip away at rebel control led by former al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

5. Global: Attacks on Christians

While vandalizing churches and attacking Christians is nothing new in the Middle East, these kinds of events have begun rapidly spreading throughout Europe, Africa, and other parts of Asia over the last few years.

In addition to the tragic “Easter Sunday” bombings in April that saw over 250 Christians dead and another 500 wounded in Sri Lanka, another 20 were killed by Jihadist bombings in the Philippines on January 27th. Recent Jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso also saw another 10 Christians dead, 6 on May 12th, including a priest, and 4 more only 2 days later, amidst rising terrorism in the region.

However, these are only some of the more well-documented incidents. Overall, 2019 alone has seen 4,139 Christians killed in various incidents and 1,266 churches or Christian buildings attacked according to the Open Doors World Watch List, and we’re not even halfway through the year.

