Flight makes emergency landing in Alberta after hitting geese, filling plane with smoke

A Swoop airline flight experienced some goose-based turbulence after striking a flock of the large birds mid-air, causing an emergency landing in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

There was a birdstrike at YXX – the Aircraft has landed safely passengers have been offloaded into the terminal safely. Updates will be available in the coming hours. — Abbotsford Airport (@yxxairport) September 10, 2019

The incident took place at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, as the flight headed from Abbotsford to Edmonton, carrying 100 people. The flight, though, took a nasty turn very quickly, as the Swoop flight hit an unknown amount of geese that caused an audible impact at around 12:21 p.m, Mountain time.

One Facebook post detailed the horrifying and sudden “thud” she heard several times. The plane then filled with smoke, and passengers could smell burning.

Board the plane all is well. Take off happens and all of the sudden this loud thud thud thud thud happens … smoke in… Posted by Donna-Lee Rayner on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Staying calm during the madness, the woman went on to write out goodbye messages to her husband and children, in case the plane were to crash.

In an interview with Narcity, the passenger said all were in a panic when a voice on the intercom said, “one of the engines sucked up some geese and the smell was them, well, getting cooked, we are currently down one engine so we are turning around back to Abbotsford.”

This is the second Swoop flight in four days to have been landed. Only days ago, another Swoop flight was forced to land after someone lit a cigarette in the cabin.

