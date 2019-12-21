Will Trudeau sacrifice Canada’s relationship with our allies to do Huawei’s bidding?

Canada is facing what is increasingly becoming a binary choice:

Maintain our relationship with the United States and our Five Eyes Allies, or choose to do the bidding of communist China-controlled Huawei.

Our Five Eyes Allies in the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand have made clear that if we don’t block Huawei from our 5G networks, our intelligence sharing with them will be put at risk.

Think about that for a moment.

It’s no coincidence that the Five Eyes are made up of countries from the Anglosphere. They are our civilizational allies, and we have a shared history of standing for the same values and fighting on the same side in wars.

And for years, regardless of which political factions were in power in those countries, we have co-operated on matters of security and fighting terrorism.

In some cases, Canada has been warned of possible terror attacks on our own soil because of co-operation with our Five Eyes allies. Lives have been saved, and terrorists have been brought to justice because of the Five Eyes Alliance.

Of course, that Alliance only works if our nations trust each other, and trust our information security.

And that’s where Huawei comes in.

Consider this from NPR, on Angela Merkel’s party fighting back against her pro-Huawei stance:

“Well, opponents in her own party say the threat of retribution is a price that’s worth paying because it’s clear to them that under Chinese law, Huawei would have to take orders from China’s government if China’s government wanted to compromise Germany’s telecommunications network.”

So, it’s clear to everyone that letting Huawei dominate 5G networks effectively puts Communist China in control of those networks.

That is clearly an unacceptable breach of security.

Understandably, the US and the Five Eyes can’t accept that level of danger when it comes to sharing information with alliance members. It would in effect allow China to corrupt the alliance, and infiltrate the most sensitive national security information we can imagine. Canada would become a weak point, and focus of unacceptable risk.

The US has made explicitly clear that information sharing between the US and Canada would be weakened or even ended if we don’t ban Huawei.

That would endanger our alliance with the US and the Five Eyes, and put the Canadian People at increased risk of being killed by terrorists, since we may not have the warnings that have saved lives in the past.

That means the refusal to ban Huawei would not only be foolish but would be disloyal and harmful to Canadians.

At this point, there is only one legitimate choice: Huawei must be banned from our 5G networks, and we must stand with our allies.