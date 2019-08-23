Ford Government invests $3M more in Toronto CCTV cameras to curb gang violence

The Ford government has committed $3 million in funding to aid the Toronto police, in a move that would “more than double” the amount of operational surveillance cameras city-wide amid the sharp uptick in gang-related crime throughout the year and especially during the summer.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at the Toronto Police College in Etobicoke on Friday morning, reports CP24.

Ford says the funding will go towards helping police increase the number of surveillance cameras it operates by 40, jumping all the way from 34 to 74.

The commitment will play out over the next three years, with the city propped to receive $2 million in 2019 and $500,000 in the remaining two years.