Ford government announces massive transit plan, new Ontario subway line

The Ford government has announced a massive $10.9 billion transit plan Wednesday to help relieve downtown Toronto commuters taking the Yonge Street line.



According to the Toronto Sun, the new “Ontario line” will divert an estimated 9,000 people and will be up and running by 2027-2028.



It will be cost-effective by sending trains over the Don River instead of under it.



Additionally, the Ontario line is intended to be built as part of a private-public partnership which will allow the private sector to propose design elements. The government says this will lower the risk of the project going over budget.



The upgrades are part of a huge $28.5 billion expansion of subway infrastructure which include a three-stop Scarborough extension from Kennedy north to McCowan and then west to Don Mills.



A source had told the Sun that while the province will be covering “much” of the cost, the Ford government expects contributions from the City of Toronto, York Region and the feds.



What are your thoughts on these big transit expansions? Let us know in the comments.