Ford government’s court challenge against carbon tax begins today

The controversial carbon tax has already come under fire as the Ontario government decided to fight against the Ottawa-implemented tax.

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government has openly denounced the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, commonly referred to as the carbon tax, as an illegal tax grab that will directly impact everyday Canadians most.

The Trudeau Liberals continue to insist that the measures they are taking are appropriate considering that climate change is an issue of national concern. Furthermore, Liberals also continue to say that Canadians will end up saving money through rebates.

Though measures to fight climate change remain controversial, the federal government has seen it fit to implement measures that will punish the individual more than perhaps necessary.

The carbon tax has become a reality in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick, as each had no carbon-pricing standards prior to the Ottawa law. The federal government says the legislation aims to “fill in the gaps” where provinces were not up to par.

But Ontario Premier Ford argues that Ottawa is meddling about in provincial jurisdiction, and those sentiments are shared by like-minded counterparts in the other carbon-taxed provinces.

“The proceedings in Ontario’s Court of Appeal are to last four days, and will be available to livestream,” according to Global News.

“A variety of interveners will be heard from, including provinces such as Saskatchewan and British Columbia, Alberta Conservatives, Indigenous organizations who point out they are acutely vulnerable to global warming, as well as business and environmental groups.”

