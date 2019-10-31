Former Conservative minister MacKay retreats after Scheer attack

Former Harper minister Peter MacKay has told reporters that he is not organizing a leadership bid. On Twitter, MacKay posted that he supported Andrew Scheer and that his recent comments only had to do with addressing Conservative policy rather than the party’s leadership.

I’ve repeatedly said I support @AndrewScheer + I worked v hard to help him in the campaign. Reports of me organizing r false. Recent comments r about our Party’s shortcomings & making the necessary improvements w modern policies + better coms so we can win the next election. — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) October 31, 2019

Rumours of a MacKay leadership bid began to swirl within Conservative circles when he criticized Scheer’s stance on social conservatism, suggesting issues like abortion and immigration “hung round [Scheer’s] neck like a stinking albatross.” MacKay went on to say that, “it was like having an open net and missing the net.”

Have some respect for the man who gave up his leadership to unite the right so people like you could get elected. — Alex Nuttall MP (Retired) (@AlexNuttallMP) October 31, 2019

Ex-Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario leader Partick Brown and former Prime Minister Kim Campbell have also criticized Scheer for failing to win a perceived winnable election. As well as this, a Scheer Must Go website has been created by Conservative advocate, Anthony Koch, however, it has failed to gain much of a following, with less than 300 followers on Twitter.

This is why it's imperative Conservatives win the next election.



In order to do that, we need a new leader with a vision for Canadian Conservatism.



A leader whose name isn't Andrew Scheer. #cdnpoli #ScheerMustGo https://t.co/8nSA0HNUVe — Anthony Koch (@Anthony__Koch) October 31, 2019

Scheer will have to face a leadership review next year in Toronto, and although there is plenty of time left for dissent to fester. The Post Millennial reported on Thursday the caucus might have a confidence vote on Scheer’s leadership next Wednesday.