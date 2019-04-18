Former ISIS mechanic claimed refugee status in Canada since 2015

A Lebanese national who came to Canada in 2015 has been found complicit in crimes against humanity for his time working as a mechanic for the Islamic State, according to Global News.



Arriving into Canada claiming refugee status, the man, whose name has not been made public, made numerous trips to Syria to work on military-style vehicles for ISIS, and also supervised and led other ISIS mechanics.



By doing so, he made a “knowing and significant contribution to ISIS,” says the Refugee Appeal Division. The vehicles also would have needed high-level expertise in auto electrical systems, a skill-set that the unnamed man had. Military vehicles are “vital to the success of ISIS” and were used for suicide bombings, as well as combat.



This information also allows for a clear decision to be made, as the man is now ineligible for refugee status. The federal officials would not say if he has been detained or deported, though.



According to Global News, The Canadian embassy in Beirut approved his Visa in the spring of 2015, after a relative who lives in Canada sent a letter of invitation. He made a refugee claim later that year in September of 2015.



Three months later, government agencies intervened in the man’s immigration process, arguing that he was ineligible for refugee status for his complicit behaviour in ISIS crimes.



The decision was recently upheld by Patricia O’Connor of the Refugee Appeal Division, who dismissed the unnamed man’s claim that his time with the Islamic State was brief, and only under duress.



The man, originally working as a mechanic in Zahlé, a Lebanese city close to the border of Syria, was asked by a customer to repair vehicles at a location 30 to 40 minutes away.



After making the journey, he was taken to a hanger in a Sunni Muslim area where he was searched for any weapons. The man, a Christian, was forced to remove his cross, and his cell phone was taken away.



In the hangar were 15 to 20 vehicles, one of which still wet with blood from a prior conflict.



The vehicles had been militarized, which he knowingly helped to repair them for future battles with ISIS



The IRB says the man was paid “a lot of cash” for his involvement. “He said that they treated him well, paid him generously and trusted him to the extent that he was brought to ISIS locations in Lebanon and Syria.”



His involvement with ISIS ended in May 2015, and thus began his journey to Canada.



