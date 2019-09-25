Former Liberal MP attempts to politicize the CBC

It appears as if some Liberals have no fear politicizing the state broadcaster, as long as it means swaying a few extra votes.

Earlier today, Bob Rae, a former Liberal MP and current Special Envoy and the interim party leader before Justin Trudeau, posted a response tweet to Eric Grenier, the CBC’s pollster, which made many uncomfortable to say the least.

“‘Winner’ does not necessarily mean most seats. This is a classic election night mistake. Nothing breaks clearly until the last week. A horse race for sure. And who wins will be very consequential for CBC.” wrote the former Liberal Party interim leader.

“Winner” does not necessarily mean most seats. This is a classuc election night mistake. Nothing breaks clearly until the last week. A horse race for sure. And who wins will be very consequential for CBC. https://t.co/A7QnFLSZjq — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) September 24, 2019

Within moments users began to call out the former MP.

Media critic Jesse Brown, for example, pointed to the awkwardness of the second half of the tweet.

How is everybody reading the last part of this tweet cuz the last part reads kinda weird to me… https://t.co/HAYBrWzAHi — Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) September 25, 2019

While others like Pouyan Tabasinejad asked if Rae tried to “bribe someone over Twitter.”

Sorry did you just bribe someone over twitter sir — Pouyan Tabasinejad (@PTabasinejad) September 25, 2019

While the awkward moment displays the party in a problematically close relationship with the CBC, it is not the first during this campaign.

“The Liberal Party always supports the CBC,” Justin Trudeau jokes as he gives a CBC journalist an order of poutine while on the campaign trail Monday.

More #elxn43 coverage: https://t.co/ir9WSRTwJM pic.twitter.com/WoSEKNwc2A — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) September 17, 2019

Justin Trudeau also had a similarly problematic interaction at the beginning of the campaign, when he jokingly offered poutine to a CBC journalist, while commenting that the Liberals always took care of the organization.