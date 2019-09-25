Former Liberal MP attempts to politicize the CBC

It appears as if some Liberals have no fear politicizing the state broadcaster, as long as it means swaying a few extra votes.
Earlier today, Bob Rae, a former Liberal MP and current Special Envoy and the interim party leader before Justin Trudeau, posted a response tweet to Eric Grenier, the CBC’s pollster, which made many uncomfortable to say the least.
“‘Winner’ does not necessarily mean most seats. This is a classic election night mistake. Nothing breaks clearly until the last week. A horse race for sure. And who wins will be very consequential for CBC.” wrote the former Liberal Party interim leader.
Within moments users began to call out the former MP.
Media critic Jesse Brown, for example, pointed to the awkwardness of the second half of the tweet.
While others like Pouyan Tabasinejad asked if Rae tried to “bribe someone over Twitter.”
While the awkward moment displays the party in a problematically close relationship with the CBC, it is not the first during this campaign.
Justin Trudeau also had a similarly problematic interaction at the beginning of the campaign, when he jokingly offered poutine to a CBC journalist, while commenting that the Liberals always took care of the organization.