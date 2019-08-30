Former PM Kim Campbell apologizes after tweet wishing hurricane hits Trump resort

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell has a wish.

On Thursday, Canada’s first woman Prime Minister said she hopes that Hurricane Dorian, the potential category four superstorm headed for the Florida coast, would make a “direct hit” on Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s Florida-based resort.

Forecasts project Dorian to gain speed and size before hitting the coast. Though currently at a category two storm, some projections have it reaching category four, prompting President Donald Trump to warn that Dorian will be “perhaps one of the biggest!”

Hurricane Dorian looks like it will be hitting Florida late Sunday night. Be prepared and please follow State and Federal instructions, it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2019

Campbell says that, despite the potentially catastrophic damage that the storm could cause, she sees a silver lining, tweeting that she’s “rooting for a hit on Mar a Lago!”

Campbell served as Prime Minister for less than five months following the resignation of Brian Mulroney in 1993.

Campbell didn’t flinch, and eventually doubled down, telling her criticizers to “get a grip.”

“As there are in Puerto Rico—sorry you don’t get snark—but Trump’s indifference to suffering is intolerable!” Campbell said to an online critic.

“We’d also help if he tackled climate change which is making hurricanes more destructive! Instead, he will remove limits on methane! Get a grip!”

Campbell has since deleted the tweet, posting an apology after. “It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm.”

I have deleted my tweet about the hurricane & Mar a Lago and sincerely apologize to all it offended. It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm. Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter. I shd know better. Mea culpa. — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019

This isn’t the first time Campbell has gone after Trump. She once tweeted that Trump is a “motherf**ker!“