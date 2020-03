Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien hospitalized in Hong Kong

Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétrien was hospitalized in Hong Kong Monday, in what Bloomberg reports as a “precautionary” measure.

Chrétien, 85, was reportedly feeling ill when he arrived in Hong Kong, where he was penned to give a speech at a US-China trade conference.

Chrétien served as the 20th prime minister of Canada from November 4, 1993, to December 12, 2003.

He was elected in the House of Commons for the first time in 1963, and served as a minister numerous times in Pierre Trudeau’s government.

This article will be updated as more information becomes known.