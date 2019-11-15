Former Thunder Bay city councillor charged with attempted murder

Former Thunder Bay City Councillor will be headed back to court on a charge of attempted murder.

The charge stems from a “serious incident” that took place on Vickers Street in Thunder Bay.

Larry Hebert, 72, was remanded into custody Friday morning during a bail court appearance, and is scheduled to appear in court on December 16, according to CBC.

Details surrounding the incident are currently under a publication ban.

Hebert served as a city councilor for Thunder bay for three consecutive terms, having been defeated in the councillor-at-large race last year.