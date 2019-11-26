Four in custody after alleged kidnapping, sexual assault and pimping of Toronto teen

Four people are in custody after they were charged by the police after allegedly kidnapping a teenager in downtown Toronto, sexually assaulting her, and then forcing her to work as a sex slave, according to CP24.

The teenage victim was 17 at the time of her kidnapping. They kidnapped the girl by offering her free drugs and alcohol, after which they transported her to Hamilton where she was sexually assaulted.

After this incident, she was introduced to a woman who publicly advertised her prostitution on numerous, dodgy websites. The girl was forced to have sex with various people and was unable to retain any of the money she made.

The entire ordeal lasted a little longer than four days, during which she was deprived of sleep, assaulted, and force-fed drugs. Fortunately, the teenager was able to escape, and she contacted the police soon after.

The four suspects, 35-year-old Charlton Sealy, 36-year-old Shabaka Reid, and 27-year-old Deanna Passera, and 37-year-old Troy Thornhillare facing numerous charges: sexual assault, trafficking in persons under 18 and making child pornography.