GHOST-WHITE HALLOWEEN: Toronto could be in for a snowy terror

It’s going to be bone-chillingly cold in Toronto and the Great Lakes this Halloween, according to The Weather Network. A fall storm will cover Southern Ontario with intense rain and winds.

On October 22, the temperature will plummet below zero, covering Ontario in ghostly snow. Canadians have taken to Twitter to express their discontent.

20-something guy on the phone at MSP airport yesterday, lamenting the October snow: “Yeah Midwest Halloween always sucked because you could never just be like, Spiderman, you had to be Spiderman in a fucking coat” — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) October 13, 2019

Mummies from Missaguga to Milton will have to wrap up for trick or treating as the lake-effect will contribute to even more snow than usual.