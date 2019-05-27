Green Party calls for use of Alberta Oil—but there’s a catch.

As Michael Scott of The Office once said, “Well, well well. How the turn tables.”

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has a plan—eliminate fossil fuels. But until that becomes a realistic option, she has another, much better plan. To eliminate the purchasing of foreign oil as soon as possible.

The plan to make Canada energy independent echoes the ideas of Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, who recently announced his own plan for Canada to have an energy corridor while in Calgary.

Scheer’s own plan calls for Canada to end its importation of foreign oil by 2030, by creating an energy corridor that could simplify the construction of pipelines able to move Alberta oil to any coast.

May’s plan to “turn off the taps to oil imports” appears to be an idea to hold Canada over, perhaps as a measure to ease Canada into an oil-free future, rather than going cold turkey, or by quitting fossil fuels overnight.

“As long as we are using fossil fuels we should be using our fossil fuels,” said May.

The Greens may not pose much of a threat to the Conservative Party’s vote, but the Liberals and the New Democrats are keeping a watchful eye on the Greens, who appear to have more wind under their wings than ever before.

Both the Liberals and the NDP are pushing for similar motions in the House of Commons to officially declare Canada in a state of climate emergency.

All of this taking place after the Greens elected their second ever MP to the House, as Paul Manly won his by-election in Nanaimo, B.C, along with another impressive outing as the party formed the official opposition in Prince Edward Island.

As May’s party builds a head of steam, other party’s have to put up or shut up. With both motions being tabled less than a week after the Greens’ miniature Green wave, May says she’s happy to put the pressure on opposing parties.

Both the Liberals and the NDP claim their motions had been in the works prior to the Green victories, but May believes the Manly victory “had almost everything to do with” the motions.

The NDP motion has fallen short, as leader Jagmeet Singh faced some serious media scrutiny after announcing his plan to end use of all fossil fuels, along with plans to end the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.