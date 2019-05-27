Green Party MP’s 9/11 truther comments land him in hot water

More links are emerging between the newly elected B.C. Green Party MP Paul Manly and the 9/11 truther movement.

The controversial Member of Parliament for Nanaimo-Ladysmith has spoken out against the “Official corporate media’s” coverage of the tragedy in the run-up and the aftermath of the Iraq war.

Those in the 9/11 truth movement deny the official record of events and instead claim a range of conspiracies. These range from U.S. government cover-ups to Israeli/Zionist involvement.

Manly spoke about the issue in 2007 on the Unbought and Unbossed podcast hosted by conspiracy theorist Raymond Geisler. In those interviews, Manly says if you “speak up on certain issues” you open yourself up to attack.

“If you come out with a statement that says it’s all bunk, they’re going to take that one 15-second clip and they’re going to deride you with it and then discredit you in the eyes of the Canadian public,” Manly said in the 2007 interview.

Manly is set to be officially sworn in as the MP of Nanaimo-Ladysmith on May 27.

Manly has come out and said he isn’t part of the 9/11 truth movement, which questions the motives of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“There are a lot of conspiracy theories when it comes to 9/11 and I do not subscribe to them,” Manly said.

“But when people remember the official story of 9/11 it was that Saddam Hussein was directly involved with the bombings of 9/11. We now know that is not true.”

In April of 2007, the former U.S. CIA director George Tenet admitted in an interview that the U.S. “could never verify that there was any Iraqi authority, direction and control, complicity with al-Qaeda for 9/11 or any operational act against America, period.”

Only six months later, Manly would echo some of those sentiments.

“I mean we’re here on the left coast, in a kind of lefty town, but you go to other places and try to find somebody in middle Canada, like middle America, that is skeptical and you’re not likely to,” said Manly. “And so how do you crack that nut?

“We have all our independent media. Like, I know this has been going on for a while and I know, I’ve seen lots of this evidence and I’ve heard from lots of these people and watched lots of these videos and read lots of this information, but it’s still not scratching the surface.”

