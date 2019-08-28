Canadian News

Green Party stupidly proposes to pause trade with Brazil amidst Amazon fire

Halting trade with Brazil because they are not meeting an arbitrary environmental standard is quite the bold move, considering that Canada is not nearly on pace to meet the arbitrary Paris Climate Targets.
Halting trade with Brazil because they are not meeting an arbitrary environmental standard is quite the bold move, considering that Canada is not nearly on pace to meet the arbitrary Paris Climate Targets.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The Elizabeth May-led Green Party, in all of their wisdom, has called on the Liberal government to suspend trade talks with Mercosur—a South American trade bloc made up of numerous South American countries—until Brazil “makes a serious commitment” to protecting the Amazon rainforest.

“The Green Party recognizes that Canada is a trading nation and trade is a vital part of our economy,” said Green Party International Affairs critic Annamie Paul. “Nevertheless, Canadian core values are not for sale and should never be bargained away. Canada’s trade agreements must always reflect the highest ethical, environmental and labour standards.”

The Liberals are fighting a two-front war when it comes to the issue, as it’s not just the Greens who are pushing for the trade halt. Last week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called on the Trudeau Liberals to follow in the footsteps of European countries which are refusing to ratify the E.U.’s trade agreement with the South American trading bloc, specifically because of president Bolsonaro’s perceived failure to protect the environment.

The “core values” talked about by the Greens is consistent with their message of the past. When it comes to trade partners, Brazil is far from Canada’s most dubious. Take for example, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a country which abstained from the U.N.’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights due to, amongst other things, its contradiction with Sharia Law.

The Greens openly oppose interaction with the harsh kingdom. The infamous Harper-Saudia Arabia arms deal—a deal upheld by the Trudeau government—for example, has been criticized heavily and openly by the Greens.

Not only that, but Elizabeth May has clearly stated that she wants to “turn off the taps to oil imports,” an idea that is unpopular even within the party. With that oil ban, May also proposed to use oil strictly from Alberta’s oilsands until Canada can “wean itself off of fossil fuels entirely” by 2050.

Though the call to suspend trade with Brazil is consistent with their values, it deviates away from the sensibility that is used in their Saudi approach.

Brazil is Canada’s 15th largest trading partner. In the last year alone, trade with Brazil is up nearly 28 percent of where it stood in 2017, and that number looks to increase.

Brazil, a country which contains a quarter of Earth’s southern hemisphere’s population, has massive potential as an economy, despite their notable recent economic hardships. Halting trade with a country which imports Canadian shipments to the tune of nearly $2 billion annually generally not advised.

Not only this, but halting trade with a country because they are not meeting an arbitrary environmental standard is quite the bold move, considering that Canada is not nearly on pace to meet the arbitrary Paris Climate Targets.

The Green Party’s preachiness comes from quite the ivory tower.

Not only is Canada not close to hitting those targets, Canada is actually straying farther away annually. Numbers released by Environment Canada show that Canada is on track to fall 79 megatonnes short of its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target, up from 66 megatonnes the year prior.

The Green Party of Canada also acts as if they are from a country which has never had forest fires.

This year alone, Alberta lost nearly 2 million acres of forest. The year before that, 3.2 million acres were lost in British Columbia.  The costly Fort McMurray fires of 2016 saw an additional 1.5 million acres of forest lost.

Would Elizabeth May come to the defence of a country which halted their trade with Canada for not hitting the Paris Agreement targets and having forest fires? Or does that be considered a reactionary measure when applied to Canada.

Burning forests are not reason to burn bridges. Far be it from me to take the Liberal Party’s side, but a bad idea is a bad idea.

Canadian News
Opinion
Elizabeth May
Green Party
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected