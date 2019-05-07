Greens win historic federal by-election in B.C.

The Green Party candidate Paul Manly has won the Nanaimo–Ladysmith by-election.

The win holds a place in the history books for the Green Party of Canada, having their second ever MP elected tonight.

Manly says he will work across party lines to get things done. Thanks people for their help with the campaign. Says they ran a positive campaign and presented a lot of solutions. #cdnpoli #NanaimoLadysmith #elxn42 pic.twitter.com/ULFC6yNcbZ — Sean Previl (@SeanPrevil) May 7, 2019

This win doubles the Green Party caucus, and with only six months to go until the general election in October, could be an indication of things to come in the federal race.

Trudeau is in 4th place. Barely scraping single digits. No Liberal seat in Canada is safe. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cPM6YmajRM — Gregory Thomas (@gthomasCJca) May 7, 2019

The riding was previously held by NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson in 2015 who won the riding with 33% of the vote. In that election, the Liberals came a close second spending only $21,000 in comparison to the Greens, NDP, and Conservatives who spent more than $100,000 each.

The massive drop in comparison to the previous election for the Liberals, alongside the net-move to the Greens could be a seriously worrying sign for the federal election come October 2019.

