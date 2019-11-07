Grenade threat at Ontario Salvation Army being investigated

Ottawa explosive specialists removed a suspected hand grenade from a ByWard Market homeless shelter over the weekend, Ottawa police confirmed Thursday.

Police were called to the George Street Ottawa Booth Centre Salvation Army at 6:25 pm on Saturday.

Satellite model of Ottawa Booth Centre (Image: Google Maps)

The building was evacuated as chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive units, or CBRNE removed the object, according to CBC.

Occupants were allowed to return at 7:47 p.m.

Ottawa police have not yet confirmed or denied whether the object was a live grenade, and have announced they will release more information on Friday.

No charges have been laid.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army told the CBC the charity is cooperating with the police investigation.

“The safety of our staff and those that we serve is always of the utmost importance,” Rob Kerr wrote in an email to CBC.

Ottawa police are asking anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.