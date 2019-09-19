Greta Thunberg to be given key to Montreal following climate march

Controversial climate activist, Greta Thunberg, has been formally invited by the city of Montreal to receive a key to the city.

Mayor Valerie Plante, a known climate activist herself, invited the 16-year-old Thunberg to receive the symbolic honour after the scheduled climate march currently scheduled for September 27.

Thunberg, who got her sea legs sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the U.K. to New York, to give a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Several activist groups in at least 860 cities around the world are planning a demonstration planned for September 27. Global News reports that there are currently no plans for Thunberg to meet with Quebec Premier François Legault during her time in Montreal.