Grocery prices spike across Canada

According to a recent Consumer Index Report, the price of groceries are unexpectedly high.

The report cites that the price of groceries for consumers “rose 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in March, up from a 1.5% increase in February.”





All categories of groceries were affected by the price spike but vegetables and fresh fruit were the most affected.

Just for apples, the price increased from $4.19 to $4.71.

However, according to Global News, the current price increase is expected to be the last Canadians will experience for a while.