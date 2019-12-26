Group behind Netflix ‘gay Jesus’ show has HQ firebombed on Christmas eve

The Brazilian comedy group behind Netflix’s new controversial comedy, which depicts the Lord and Savior of Christianity, Jesus, as gay, has been firebombed, according to at least one member of the group.

The Rio De Janeiro based Porta Dos Fundos, (meaning ‘backdoor’ in English) along with Netflix, became the centre of attention after Christian groups and the general public were outraged by the show, with many calling for its cancellation.

“In the early morning of December 24 on Christmas Eve, the headquarters of Porta Dos Fundos was the victim of an attack. Molotov cocktails were thrown at our building,” said the comedy group.

According to tweets by the group, the Molotov did minimal damage, and there are no reported injuries.

Coquetel molotov que nem arranhou a porta dos fundos 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eEozjymRkx — Hugo Alves (@Hugojor3) December 25, 2019

The group themselves say the firebombing could have been related to their gay Jesus Netflix special, which is titled “The First Temptation of Christ.”

Brazil, which is the largest Catholic country on Earth with a whopping 170 million Christians, of which 123 million are Catholics, has had an interesting year in regards to the LGBT movement.

While the country’s supreme court made homophobia illegal earlier in the year, many see the current Bolsanaro government as being homophobic and transphobic.

Swarms of Brazil’s population and the online community alike signed petitions to remove the show from Netflix, with over 2 million signing a petition on Change.

Netflix has not responded to those calls for removal.