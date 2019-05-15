“Grow the f–k up…idiots”: Catherine McKenna hopes an angry Bill Nye will convince you on the carbon tax

In an attempt to crudely convince Canadians on the effectiveness of a carbon tax, Minister of Environment, Catherine McKenna shared a profanity-filled video of Bill Nye.

Putting a price on pollution is the most effective and affordable way to cut pollution and encourage innovation — but you don't have to take my word for it. Take it from this guy, the Science Guy. You know things are serious when @BillNye breaks out the swear words. pic.twitter.com/KGOPb38FFQ — Catherine McKenna ?? (@cathmckenna) May 15, 2019

In the video, the popular actor-scientist tried to describe to viewers why carbon pricing would be effective in battling climate change.

“When something costs more, people buy less of it,” says Bill Nye.

Throughout the video, the child-friendly Bill Nye people were once accustomed to watching in elementary school breaks out of character and swears at those who doubt the effectiveness of carbon pricing.

“Grow the f–k up,” said Bill Nye. “You’re not children anymore.”

Despite several provincial government’s challenging the federal government on the carbon tax, the Liberals have been adamant about its implementation.

According to the latest development, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated that he will be abandoning his province’s carbon tax by May 30th.