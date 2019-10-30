Halloween cancelled in parts of Quebec, maybe Ontario

Halloween is going to be a wet one this year. Torrential rain is expected throughout the country, complicating the plans of families everywhere. As well as this, snow is expected throughout southern Ontario and some parts of Quebec.

Due to the volume of the expected rainfall, five Quebec municipalities have asked parents to delay their children trick-or-treating until Friday, dampening celebrations. So far, the city of Montreal has not yet asked parents to delay Halloween in Quebec’s largest city.

Ontario is similarly expressing concern with the weather, and some towns are considering taking a page out of Quebec’s book. Up to 60 mm of rain is expected in Southern Ontario just as trick-or-treating is set to begin.

Due to the high winds that are expected in Ontario, the government is warning people to take down their Halloween decorations before the extreme weather starts, on late Friday afternoon.

Currently, the only city that has considered postponing Halloween has been Ottawa, although more are expected to follow.