Hasbro goes woke with new “Ms. Monopoly” board game that pays women more than men

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Monopoly, the infamous family board game that has ruined friendships for over 80 years, has decided to take a heavy dose of the “woke” pill.

Hasbro is debuting a special edition of Monopoly which “celebrates women’s empowerment” by giving female players more money. A new mascot will debut alongside the boardgame, both being aptly named “Ms. Monopoly.”

Each turn, women will collect 240 dollars when passing “GO,” while male players will be stuck collecting 200 dollars. By doing so, Hasbro has created the very first game with an actual gender pay gap, all in the name of—you guessed it—equality!

“It’s a fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” said Hasbro in a statement. “But don’t worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too.”

Monopoly was invented to demonstrate the dangers of capitalism, as the game becomes progressively easier for those who get ahead, and gets much harder for those who fall behind. By purchasing land and increasing rent on poor players, Monopoly was a game that took the Mark Twain quote “‘Buy land—they aren’t making it anymore,” and cranked it up to 11.

So for Monopoly to attempt to make major capital on the female-empowerment wave, would probably make the game’s inventor, Elizabeth Magie, an outspoken socialist, turn in her grave twofold.

By going woke, Monopoly leaves many wondering exactly what the purpose is here. The company has already made some unorthodox choices in Special Editions. Monopoly: Socialism, for example, was an ironic money grab for the company which barely functioned as a game, and Monopoly For Millennials was essentially the board game manifestation of Ben Shapiro telling you to work harder.

By paying female players more, though, Monopoly actually highlights some inconvenient truths for those who preach the wage gap as gospel.

Studies have shown that women in their 20s earn more than men of the same age. Not just that, but women are also more likely than their male counterparts to be accepted into post-secondary education.

So perhaps the game’s $240 for women rule isn’t so much a handout as it is an honest indicator of the different fields in which men are falling behind.

If that’s the case, Hasbro should consider implementing more real-life statistics into the game. Perhaps male players could have a 1070 percent higher chance of ending up in prison. Better yet, male players should also have a higher chance of dying while playing, considering that 94 percent of workplace fatalities are male.

Where will Hasbro go next? Well, we’re sure they’ll figure something out, considering they’re about to get hit with a monsoon of angry reviews from players claiming Monopoly enforces the gender binary. But to be fair, we’ve seen other companies look worse.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic



The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'



Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy



The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria



The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community



Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of "wrongful appropriation of personality" in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations



Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus



Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy



This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing



Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far



In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I'm sure I'm not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a 'clap back' from Mother Nature



Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic



A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother's traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there's something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus



The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker "clocks in" they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships



Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT's Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math



Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!
























































